Airport in annexed Crimea suspends flights after runway incident - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-06-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 14:13 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A Boeing passenger aircraft rolled off an airport runway in the city of Simferopol in Russian-annexed Crimea on Thursday, blocking the runway, the TASS news agency reported.
Flights in and out of the airport were temporarily suspended, it said. There were no reports that anyone had been hurt.
