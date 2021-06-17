Logically Launches Logically Health for the Healthcare Sector to Combat Health Related Misinformation

Logically Health is a multi-pronged initiative that will harness AI-powered tools and on the ground health experts to fight damaging health misinformation at scale New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Logically, a tech company using advanced AI to tackle misinformation, announces today the launch of Logically Health, a new initiative designed to make a significant impact on health misinformation in India. Logically Health will provide cutting edge AI-powered solutions to a wide range of healthcare providers, companies and administrators, and establish educational and knowledge-sharing programmes for healthcare professionals.

Logically Health will provide access to Logically’s threat intelligence platform - Logically Intelligence - as well as the company’s AI-assisted fact-checking service. Logically Health will also convene a group of leading healthcare experts to combat health related misinformation, and establish an anti-misinformation training program for healthcare professionals.

Logically Health will be led by Ashwin Sivakumar, a new appointment to Logically, with a career spanning 15 years in healthcare digital business transformation and marketing. Ashwin has helped many healthcare enterprises adopt new digital business models and will spearhead Logically Health.

The ongoing Covid-19 crisis has intensified the already pressing need for reliable health information and advice. High levels of vaccine hesitancy persist, with reports suggesting vaccine hesitancy rates of around 29%, and discordant medical advice for avoiding and treating Covid-19 still rampant.

Ashwin Sivakumar, Senior Advisor for Healthcare and Healthtech at Logically, said: “I’m delighted to be joining Logically on its mission to resolutely combat health misinformation. Logically Health is an industry-leading initiative, combining advanced AI monitoring capabilities, a scalable fact-checking service, and key healthcare stakeholders to make a real difference to public health and the healthcare sector. We look forward to working closely with health experts and influencers on this mission to tackle such an important issue.” Sagar Kaul, Vice President Operations - India at Logically, said: “Health misinformation poses a real danger to all of us and, with the scale at which it has intensified over the past year, it must be urgently addressed. It is essential to tackle misleading and harmful information before it goes viral and threatens people’s health, and Logically Health’s advanced AI capabilities do just that. We’re excited to have Ashwin lead this new venture for Logically, who brings with him strong sector knowledge in Healthtech and a deep experience in healthcare digital business transformation and marketing.” Anuradha Acharya, Founder & CEO of Mapmygenome, NASSCOM EC member, and committee member of HIMSS Asia Pacific India Chapter, said: “I have seen first-hand the effects of health misinformation. It is vital that individuals are able to make decisions critical to their own health and well-being based on reliable information, that healthcare providers are able to provide the best care for their patients, and that brands are able to trust that their products and services are being fairly represented. Logically Health brings much-needed solutions to help tackle this information crisis and I look forward to working with the Logically team and supporting their work.” Online healthcare misinformation is causing significant real-world harm. From misinformation about medication ingredients and side effects impacting patient take-up, to people falsifying medical credentials and making misleading claims relating to healthcare policy, misinformation poses a severe threat to public health and safety.

Designed to help companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and healthcare sectors, and public and private healthcare providers, manage harmful healthcare misinformation, Logically Health is a new multi-pronged initiative: • Logically Health provides access to Logically’s threat intelligence platform Logically Intelligence. The platform’s cutting-edge AI can monitor, analyse and manage harmful healthcare-related misinformation at scale. It equips health providers, pharmaceutical sector businesses, as well as public health bodies, with an advanced early-warning system and a suite of actionable countermeasures, allowing them to take early, proactive decisions to limit the impact of misleading and harmful content.

• In addition, the initiative offers an AI-assisted fact-checking service, which is carried out by combining Logically’s AI and Natural Language Processing technology with one of the world’s largest dedicated fact-checking teams, meaning high quality fact-checking can be achieved at pace and scale.

• Alongside its advanced technical capabilities, Logically Health will bring together an expert group of healthcare stakeholders, supporting their efforts to disseminate high quality health-related information, and empower them to learn how to better identify and debunk misinformation through a new training and certification programme.

About Logically Founded in 2017 by MIT and Cambridge alum Lyric Jain, Logically combines advanced AI with one of the world’s largest dedicated fact-checking teams to help governments, businesses and the public uncover and address harmful misinformation and deliberate disinformation. The company’s mission is to enhance civic discourse, protect democratic debate and process, and provide access to trustworthy information. In 2021, Logically was awarded the 11th Annual AEGIS Graham Bell Award for Innovation in Artificial Intelligence. In 2020, Logically was awarded first place in the News category of the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge’ launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The company has offices in India and the UK, and is opening an office in the U.S. For more information, please visit Logically.

Ashwin Sivakumar bio: Ashwin has 15 years’ experience in healthcare digital business transformation and marketing. Ashwin has helped many healthcare enterprises adopt new digital business models and positioning opportunities. He co-founded JugularSocial in 2010, one of India’s Premier Digital business and marketing consulting firms working with healthcare enterprises in areas like tertiary care, diagnostics, preventive health, and genomics. He has a Master’s degree in Bioinformatics from Leeds University.

