Aluminium futures fall on low demand

Aluminium prices on Thursday fell Rs 1.35 to Rs 193.40 per kg in the futures market as participants trimmed their positions on a low trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in June dropped by Rs 1.35, or 0.69 per cent, to Rs 193.40 per kg in 2,290 lots.

Advertisement

Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants on easing demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly kept aluminium prices lower here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)