Left Menu

Fed's recovery optimism lifts Hong Kong stocks higher

Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Thursday, as the new Federal Reserve policy statement marked a strong vote of confidence that the U.S. recovery is on track, while domestic tech shares climbed on report of more policy support from Beijing. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 121.75 points, or 0.43%, at 28,558.59.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 14:35 IST
Fed's recovery optimism lifts Hong Kong stocks higher
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Thursday, as the new Federal Reserve policy statement marked a strong vote of confidence that the U.S. recovery is on track, while domestic tech shares climbed on report of more policy support from Beijing.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 121.75 points, or 0.43%, at 28,558.59. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index ended 0.25% higher. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares traded steady, while the IT sector rose 0.29%, the financial sector ended 0.09% lower and the property sector dipped 0.24%.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was BYD Co Ltd, which gained 8.25%, while the biggest loser was Haidilao International Holding Ltd, which fell 3.68%. ** The Fed on Wednesday began closing the door on its pandemic-driven monetary policy as officials projected an accelerated timetable for interest rate increases, opened talks on how to end crisis-era bond-buying, and said the 15-month-old health emergency was no longer a core constraint on U.S. commerce.

** "The outcome was in line with market expectations," brokerage firm Guodu Hong Kong noted in a report. ** The Hang Seng tech index closed 0.9% higher after Bloomberg News reported that China's economic czar has been tapped to spearhead the development of so-called third-generation chip production.

** China's top chipmaker Semiconductor International Manufacturing Corp ended 5.4% higher. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed 0.21% firmer at 3,525.60 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended 0.42% stronger.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.49%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.4288 per U.S. dollar at 0822, 0.5% weaker than the previous close of 6.3969.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 37.91% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021