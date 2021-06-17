Zinc futures down on muted demand

Zinc prices on Thursday fell 0.19 per cent to Rs 240.40 per kg in the futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for the June delivery traded lower by 45 paise, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 240.40 per kg in 2,431 lots.

Advertisement

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)