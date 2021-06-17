Left Menu

Coriander futures decline on low demand

17-06-2021
  • Country:
  • India

Coriander prices on Thursday fell Rs 60 to Rs 6,692 per quintal in the futures trade, as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for July eased by Rs 60, or 0.89 per cent, to Rs 6,692 per quintal in 8,095 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in the spot market mainly led to decline in coriander prices here.

