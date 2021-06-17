Left Menu

Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 14:59 IST
Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand
Refined soya oil prices on Thursday fell Rs 5.50 to Rs 1,288 per 10 kg in the futures trade, as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in June declined Rs 5.50, or 0.43 per cent, to Rs 1,288 per 10 kg in 7,680 lots.

Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced refined soya oil prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

