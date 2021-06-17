Aanvii Hearing Solutions enters Delhi NCR, launches 4 New Exclusive Sound Centres

New Delhi, 17th June, 2021: The Hearing aid specialist Aanvii Hearing Solutions Pvt Ltd today inaugurated four new exclusive sound centres in Delhi NCR, marking its foray into the North region. With these four centres, Aanvii Hearing Solutions,one of the largest chain of hearing aid centres, will have 44 sound hubs across the country. The four new centres inaugurated today are at Golf Course Road, Gurgaon and Gautam Buddha Nagar, Sector 20, Noida in NCR region and at Lajpat Nagar and Greater Kailash -2 in New Delhi respectively. An authorised Platinum partner with Sivantos India Pvt Ltd (erstwhile Siemens Hearing Instruments Pvt Ltd) and the brand Signia, Aanvii Hearing Solutions is one of the leading companies in the hearing aids segment that provides world-class hearing solutions at their state-of-the-art diagnosis facilities. Founded in 2014, Aanvii Hearing Solutions, specializes in diagnosing hearing ability with Pure Tone Audiometry and Tympanometry, Signia Hearing aid Sales and Services. According to the statistics, over 5% of the world’s population or nearly 470 million people, including children, require rehabilitation to address their ‘disabling’ hearing loss. It is also estimated that by 2050 over 700 million people, or one in every 10 people, will have disabling hearing loss. ''Hearing loss can happen to anyone and at any age. But that should not deter anyone from leading a normal life. Our all-new technology-enabled Signia hearing aids can improve the hearing potential of such people, giving them the confidence to live a hassle-free life,” said Vishal Shah, Founder CEO, Aanvii Hearing Solutions Pvt Ltd. With this foray into the Delhi NCR market, the company plans to target a large number of population across the country. So far, Aanvii Hearing Solutions had been present in the western and southern regions of the country. The expansion comes at a time when there are reports of a sudden rise in the number of people complaining about hearing loss during the post Covid recovery period. ''Our aim is to provide world-class hearing solutions as well as after sales services to all our aidable customers. Our team of trained and highly qualified audiologists at the clinics guide people with the best products and services so that they can reap maximum benefits from their hearing aids. We have a vision to operate 150 touch points and cater to at least 5 lakh people by 2025'' Vishal added. Signia's breakthrough technology offers a wide range of options and customizations to help people hear better. It also combines the most advanced connectivity technologies to deliver a natural-sounding own voice and uncompromised audibility with direct streaming. This will result in improved speech clarity and ease of communication. Equipped with Bluetooth, rechargeable and with World’s first integrated acoustic motion sensors, Signia range of hearing aids starts from Rs. 8999/-. For more information, please visit :www.aanviihearing.com PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)