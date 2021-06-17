Infosys Finacle announces digital banking SaaS offering for urban cooperative banks

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys, on Thursday announced itsdigital banking SaaS (Software-as-a- Service) offeringfor Urban Cooperative Banks (UCBs) in India.

The platform has already seen adoption by three UCBs in India -Vidya Sahakari Bank,Urban Co-operative Bank, BareillyandZoroastrian Co-operative Bank, according to an Infosys statement.

The offering combines the functional spread of the Finacle solution suite, with complementary solutions and capabilities from Finacle business partners -- Saraswat Infotech Pvt Ltd (SIPL)andBest of Breed Software Solutions (BBSSL), it said.

Delivered as a subscription, the end-to-end digital banking solution suite includes Finacle Core Banking and complementary solutions from SIPL, with an option to adopt additional solutions like ATM switch, mobile banking and internet banking, the statement said.

Infosys Finacle Senior Vice President & Global Head of Sales Venkatramana Gosavi, said: ''Today, the UCB landscape is being reshaped by several forces in the new normal rapidly changing customer behaviour, new agile competitors, and evolving regulations''.PTI RSSS PTI PTI

