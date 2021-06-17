Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam, Chennai offers ease of living in live, play and work environment

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The pandemic life has underpinned the value of sustainable living amidst green open spaces and healthy community living. The recently released Ease of Living 2020 report features the city of Chennai in the top list on grounds of 'Quality of Life' and 'Economic Ability'.

The extended suburbs of Chennai, like Sriperumbudur- Oragadam belt is referred as the Detroit of Asia. Oragadam is an upcoming location in New Chennai, a home to renowned fortune 500 companies. The rising economic corridor is now preferred as an ideal home destination by developers of repute known to offer an integrated lifestyle. With the current burgeoning trend of remote work culture, the dependencies of choosing a residence closer to business districts is diminishing. This growing preference is in lieu of eliminating long-haul commute to enjoy a steady life.

Advertisement

Opting for spacious homes or private plotted villa development amid vast integrated township bestowed with world-class socio-civic fabric is gaining traction among the discerning home buyers. The reverse migration induced by work from anywhere has nudged the globe trotter home hunters to consider property that facilitates holistic and complete wellbeing in a serene destination. Hiranandani Parks is a distinct mega township spread across 360 acres in Oragadam, located at commerce forward South of Chennai. The destination is driven by the impressive presence of Auto, Auto ancillary, Manufacturing, Engineering, IT & ITes, Electronics, and Logistics global players.

It is aptly located on GST trunk road connecting two IT corridors i.e. Chennai and Bangalore. The upcoming infrastructure with a new airport, aerospace and defence park, rail corridor will script the success of this economic business district. Thus, the discerning home buyers can reap the benefits of early-mover and capital appreciation in the long run. The pandemic life has unveiled the significance of community living with comfort and convenience all at one-stop destination. The urge to establish in-humane connect became imperative for healthy mental wellness and rich social fabric with like-minded helps build the better community living.

The luxury of vast green pastures, wide-open spaces, well-defined treeline boulevards for safe strolls, array of fitness and sports amenities leaving one spoiled for choices, contemporary fine dine, convenient retail and commercial establishments bestows synergized living experience. The conscious community living experience is the winning edge at Hiranandani Parks that boasts of lifestyle embellishments. The township is the preferred destination for expats in Chennai, given the 'Quality of life'. Over the past years, the real estate market has witnessed a trend of home seekers moving out of congested city centres to contemporary locations towards flourishing suburbs like Oragadam. Such peripheral satellite cities are natural geographical progression that taps the uncharted growth potential with human coexistence.

The new normal living has unleashed the opportunities to upgrade into larger and luxurious apartments in the projects located in the decongested south. This augurs well with a new lifestyle to accommodate wellness, work, or study from home. The uninterrupted water, power, internet supply is the new sustainable luxury for self-sufficient living. For the house hunters, Hiranandani Parks Oragadam (HPO) is one-of-a-kind townships that offers a value proposition in terms of best Location + Infrastructure + Social Fabric, and Amenities.

HPO is truly a 'one-stop destination' for the home seeker. It is a project from the Branded and Trusted developer with a rich legacy, proven track record, and the financially sound Hiranandani Group. The legacy includes Hiranandani Gardens, Powai; and Hiranandani Estate, Thane in Mumbai. HPO has been conceptualized and developed based on the experience and learnings of both these award-winning lifestyle-hubs. HPO offers a branded home with a complete lifestyle, quality housing, and the 'Live-Work-Play' Mantra, which enables one to enjoy a well-balanced life - Dr Niranjan Hiranandani.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)