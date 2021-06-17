Left Menu

Fitkariwala main focus will be to further fortify the companys digital presence and enhance overall process of customer acquisition, 5paisa Capital said in a statement.Prior to joining 5paisa, Fitkariwala worked with Paytm Money as the head of investment products.

Direct-to-consumer beauty and personal care brand MyGlamm on Thursday said it has roped in Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor as its brand ambassador and investing partner.

MyGlamm, however, did not disclose the quantum of investment and other details.

In a statement, the company said that Shraddha Kapoor has been appointed as a brand ambassador, and has also invested in MyGlamm. In March 2021, MyGlamm had raised Rs 175 crore in a funding round led by Ascent Capital, Amazon, and Wipro Consumer. Founded in 2017 by Darpan Sanghvi and co-founded by Priyanka Gill, MyGlamm offers a range of products across makeup, skincare, and personal care. **************** 5paisa Capital hires Fitkariwala as chief business officer, head of products.

* Discount brokerage 5paisa Capital on Thursday said it has hired Ankit Fitkariwala as chief business officer and head of products. Fitkariwala main focus will be to further fortify the company's digital presence and enhance overall process of customer acquisition, 5paisa Capital said in a statement.

Prior to joining 5paisa, Fitkariwala worked with Paytm Money as the head of investment products. At Paytm, he was instrumental in building digital platform for investment products. Fitkariwala, who has over 10 years of experience in the financial services sector, has earlier worked with Jefferies, DBS Bank, Cisco Systems and Smartwiz (which he also co-founded). PTI MBI SP SHW SHW

