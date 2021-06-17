Netrack initiates vaccination drive; The first step towards ensuring business continuity

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): The COVID-19 pandemic struck us all with a deadly blow stagnating work and life in general around us. However, whatsoever challenging the situation might be, it is a belief that life will find its way. Hence, from an absolute haplessness, we all have come to terms with embracing innovation and deciding on a path that will help continue business with an agile approach.

Ravi Raj, the Brand Head and Director of Netrack Enclosures Pvt. Ltd. is a visionary entrepreneur and a leader who always prioritises his employees' safety and health above all else. He says, "I want to create a safe ecological bubble for all my employees and, in the process, become a solution partner to customers with a robust business continuity plan." During this pandemic time, he has risen to become a leader who values both customers and employees of the organisation.

"The initiative I took from our organisation encouraged more than 200 people to participate in the vaccine drive. As a part of the senior leadership team, from the beginning of this initiative, I have always echoed the thought of administering the vaccination program for both the organisation's employees and the vendors to ensure maximum safety," he says with confidence. A leader par excellence, he is a true patron of initiating change especially considering the current scenario when my employees' wellbeing is at stake.

"I encouraged them to start the vaccination drive to secure their health and create a safe life for people I care," he says while expressing his care. As an additional safety measure, Netrack ensured limited entry of visitors to the office and factory premises even during working hours to limit employees' exposure to the COVID-19 virus. Furthermore, all visitors are made to declare their health condition before they are allowed inside the premises.

"Today, Netrack is WASH Certified to bring in more safety and hygiene at the Workplace," he says with pride. Just as the famous Philosopher Lao Tzu once said, "A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step." Netrack, too, believes that the pandemic resonates a tectonic shift in the way we work and survive. This vaccination initiative ensured protection from the pandemic, allowing Netrack to inculcate a new habit of progressing with the business and participating in the change, which will pave the way for everyone to work in the future.

Ravi says, "I also consider that this will enable us to establish a resilient culture." Netrack Enclosures Pvt. Ltd. is a leading solution provider of network enclosures and server racks. The company focuses on offering quality products at affordable prices to improve the capability, efficiency, and sustainability of the IT infrastructure. The Netrack products contain both national and international certificates to brand their quality.

RoHS compliant UL and CB certified

ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management System ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management System

ISO 45001:2018 for Occupational Health and Safety Come; participate with us in creating a resilient and sustainable work environment by valuing each employee's lives that will make this world a safer place to live in.

