One dead, one injured in shooting in German town - Bild

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a shooting spree in the centre of the western German town of Espelkamp, newspaper Bild reported on Thursday, citing police.

The newspaper quoted police as saying that the situation appeared to be a case of someone "running amok". It said special police commandos were attending the scene. Espelkamp, a town of some 20,000 people, is in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Advertisement

No further details were immediately available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)