Power Mech Projects net profit rises 14 pc to Rs 36 cr in March qtr

Power Mech Projects on Thursday posted over 14 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 36.08 crore in March ended the quarter on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 31.54 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2020, a BSE filing said.

Advertisement

The total income of the company rose to Rs 759.92 crore in the quarter under consideration from Rs 598.03 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated net loss of the company for 2020-21 stood at Rs 48.56 crore whereas it had reported a profit of Rs 130.70 crore in 2019-20.

Total income in the financial year 2020-21 stood at Rs 1,900.42 crore as compared with Rs 2,174.02 crore in financial year 2019-20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)