Left Menu

Welspun Enterprises shares close nearly 5 pc lower after earnings announcement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 17:26 IST
Welspun Enterprises shares close nearly 5 pc lower after earnings announcement
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Welspun Enterprises Ltd on Thursday closed nearly 5 per cent lower after the company's consolidated net profit fell 54 per cent during the quarter ended March 31.

The stock, which dipped 6.62 per cent to Rs 110 during the day on the BSE, closed at Rs 112.05, down 4.88 per cent.

On the NSE, it tanked 4.50 per cent to close at Rs 112.45.

Welspun Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit fell 54 per cent to Rs 40.94 crore during the quarter ended March 31.

The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 89.08 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Welspun Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated total income during the January-March 2021 quarter rose to Rs 600.97 crore, compared to Rs 515.70 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses during the quarter also increased to Rs 535 crore, from Rs 434 crore a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021