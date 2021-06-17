TVS iqube electric scooter launched in TN

Leading manufacturer of two and three-wheelers, TVS Motor Company on Thursday launched its iQube Electric scooter here.

TVS iQube Electric is a green and connected, fun to ride urban scooter powered by an advanced electric drivetrain and next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform.

Advertisement

''TVS Motor company is driven by customer-centric innovation. As India moves ahead, its mobility solutions would increasingly be experience-led, and nowhere is this felt sharper than among the youth of India.

''Our focus on the Green & Connected youth of India is embodied in the first of the TVS electric portfolio.

TVS iQube Electric is a blend of an advanced electric drivetrain and the next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform,'' TVS Motor Company Director and CEO K N Radhakrishnan said in a release.

''After a successful response in Bengaluru and Delhi, we are thrilled to bring our electric scooter to Tamil Nadu and are confident to scale great heights,'' he added.

According to the company, TVS iQube Electric ecosystem is built around digital platforms that enable the customers to have the convenience of booking and paying for the vehicle online, along with getting assured contactless deliveries.

TVS iQube Electric is equipped with a 4.4 kW electric motor to deliver high power and efficiency with no transmission loss.

The scooter has a max speed of 78 kmph and traverses 75 kms with a full charge.

It comes with an impressive acceleration of 0 to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds, the company said.

Available in a striking white colour, TVS iQube Electric is designed to reflect the contemporary lifestyle, and the design is stylish, subtle and functional.

It is equipped with crystal-clear LED headlamps, all-LED tail lamps and sports an illuminating logo and will be available in select dealerships across Coimbatore, at an on- road price of Rs 1,15,218 (post FAME II subsidy).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)