Left Menu

Inflation impact on sovereigns depends on real interest rates: Fitch

Global inflation trends and associated risks around interest rates and exchange rates may have direct sovereign credit implications, Fitch Ratings has said adding that a critical question for government debt sustainability is how inflation will affect debt/GDP ratios.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 17:33 IST
Inflation impact on sovereigns depends on real interest rates: Fitch
Most central banks are taking the view that the rise in inflation will not last. Image Credit: ANI

Global inflation trends and associated risks around interest rates and exchange rates may have direct sovereign credit implications, Fitch Ratings has said adding that a critical question for government debt sustainability is how inflation will affect debt/GDP ratios. Higher levels of global government debt as a result of the coronavirus pandemic have made sovereign creditworthiness increasingly sensitive to interest rate changes.

Base effects, higher commodity prices, idiosyncratic effects of sectoral re-openings and pandemic-related supply-side disruption are contributing to higher inflation in many countries. Nevertheless, most central banks are taking the view that the rise in inflation will not last, and that now is not the right time to tighten financial conditions.

Fitch said longer-term rates matter more than policy rates for fiscal outcomes and debt sustainability, and there is no convincing evidence yet that bond markets disagree with central banks' inflation diagnosis. Higher inflation leads to higher nominal GDP, resulting in an immediate improvement in debt/GDP ratios. This is particularly the case if -- as presently -- there is a muted response from benchmark yields to higher inflation, thus lowering governments' real marginal borrowing costs.

Even if benchmark yields rise in tandem with inflation and nominal GDP growth, it will take time for the effective (or average) cost of borrowing to catch up with the higher marginal cost, particularly for sovereigns with long average debt maturities. All else being equal, said Fitch, these inflation conditions are positive for sovereign credit. (ANI)

Also Read: India's bank privatisation plans can face hurdles amid Covid: Fitch

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021