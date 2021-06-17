Left Menu

Novartis India Q4 net profit rises 43 pc to Rs 9.7 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 17:35 IST
Novartis India Q4 net profit rises 43 pc to Rs 9.7 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Pharmaceuticals firm Novartis India on Thursday reported a 43 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 9.7 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 6.78 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Novartis India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 99.29 crore as compared to Rs 93.7 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter were marginally higher at Rs 89.66 crore as against Rs 88.09 crore earlier, the company said.

For the full fiscal 2020-21, the company said its net profit jumped over two-fold to Rs 20.9 crore from Rs 10.08 crore in 2019-20.

Revenue from operations for FY21 stood at Rs 381.35 crore as against Rs 438.25 crore in FY20.

The board of directors of the company has recommended a 200 per cent dividend of Rs 10 per share of Rs 5 each for the year ended March 31, 2021, Novartis India said.

During the quarter and the year ended March 31, 2021 the company continued to ensure uninterrupted supply of its products, it said, adding the impact assessment of COVID-19 is a continuing process given the uncertainties associated with its nature and duration.

''The company will continue to monitor any material changes to future economic conditions,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021