Barge goes aground off Mumbai coast amid rough weather, 16 crew members rescued by ICG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 17:35 IST
Indian Coast Guard Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday rescued 16 crew members from a merchant vessel barge that went aground amid rough weather off the Mumbai coast, an official statement said.

When the distress message was received from barge merchant vessel called ''Mangalam'', two Chetak helicopters were launched from Daman and one ship was launched from Murud Janjira fort in Mumbai by the ICG to rescue the crew members.

"In a daredevil sea-air coordinated operation in inclement weather and rough sea conditions, ICG's two Chetak Helicopters ex-Daman & ship Subhadra Kumari Chauhan rescued 16 crew from barge merchant vessel Mangalam reported aground off Revdanda in Mumbai today,'' the ICG said on Twitter.

