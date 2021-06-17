Left Menu

Coast Guard rescues crew of sinking ship off Raigad coast in Maha

The Indian Coast Guard ICG on Thursday rescued 16 crew members of a sinking ship near Revdanda port in Raigad district of Maharashtra in inclement weather, an official release said here.Two ICG choppers took part in the air-sea coordinated operation, it said.

Indian Coast Guard Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday rescued 16 crew members of a sinking ship near Revdanda port in Raigad district of Maharashtra in inclement weather, an official release said here.

Two ICG choppers took part in the ''air-sea'' coordinated operation, it said. The Second Officer of the Indian-flagged MV Mangalam intimated the authorities in Mumbai early in the morning that the vessel, with 16 crew onboard, was sinking three km away from Revdanda jetty due to ingress of water.

ICG ship Subhadra Kumari Chauhan sailed out from Dighi for rescue operation while two ICG helicopters were also launched from its air station in Daman.

''ICGS Subhadra Kumari Chauhan arrived in the vicinity of the distressed vessel at about 10.15 hrs. Moreover, CG helicopters also arrived at the location and commenced winching of the crew against the weather,'' the release said.

All 16 crew were rescued and taken to Revdanda, it added.

