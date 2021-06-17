Fulcrum Digital and SortSpoke partner to provide the next-gen data extraction platform for BFSI industry

Fulcrum Digital, a leading business platform, and digital engineering company has announced a partnership with SortSpoke, a pioneer in cloud-based data extraction using AI/ML. This partnership will complement Fulcrum Digital's existing platform ecosystem and digital transformation services to provide integrated end-to-end solutions for insurance, banking, and financial services.

Fulcrum Digital is a recognized technology partner for fintech, financial organizations, and the insurance industry. It empowers customers to rapidly adapt to the future of digital by helping them reimagine business strategy, processes, technology, analytics, and customer experience.

SortSpoke is designed from the ground up to work on very complex and varied documents in highly regulated industries where a combination of humans and AI are required to complete the work. This human-in-the-loop system ensures 100% data quality, auditability, and the system automatically learns from user feedback on how to deal with an unlimited number of document variations.

Amidst the pandemic, the global BFSI industry is experiencing a sudden disruption. In the insurance industry, a massive surge in claims continues to grow, along with an opportunity for transforming businesses to be more agile, customer-centric, and future-ready. Recognizing the situation and helping the BFSI industry cope smoothly and transition into the new normal, Fulcrum Digital and SortSpoke have partnered to provide an end-to-end business solution. It offers higher productivity, reduced risk, faster turnaround times, and continuous improvement by leveraging AI/ML technology. Commenting on the partnership, Dhana Kumarasamy, CEO, Fulcrum Digital, said, ''We are pleased to partner with SortSpoke in our growth journey within the financial services and insurance industry. Their superior AI/ML data extraction tool, combined with our Platform, agile digital mindset, technology prowess, and domain expertise, makes our overall solution offering unique. Together, we will provide intelligent automation solutions to our customer scaling their business and delivering an enhanced digital experience to their consumers.'' ''SortSpoke is very excited to work with Fulcrum Digital, a leading provider of enterprise-grade software products, services, and solutions. We are eager to bring the SortSpoke solution to Fulcrum Digital's customers helping them to achieve their strategic objectives by enabling automation on even the most complex unstructured documents,'' said Jasper Li CEO of SortSpoke.

