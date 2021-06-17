Left Menu

HSBC announces Rs 15 cr aid to pandemic-hit dabbawalas

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 18:19 IST
HSBC announces Rs 15 cr aid to pandemic-hit dabbawalas
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign lender HSBC on Thursday announced a Rs 15-crore grant to support the Dabbawalas of the financial capital, who have been virtually without work since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The assistance to the dabbawalas – otherwise a regular feature on the city's local trains, crowded commercial districts, and the residential pockets –will include help on food security, life insurance, education support for their families, and livelihood support in form of new bicycles when the lockdowns are lifted, an official statement said.

The dabbawalas are a very complex network of tiffin carriers, where a person picks up a tiffin from the residence of a job goer on a bicycle, passes it on to someone who ferries it in the luggage compartment of suburban trains, who passes it to another colleague who takes care of the last mile on the bicycle.

The network – seen in the movie 'Lunchbox' – runs in the reverse way to get the boxes back in the afternoon, and is feted for its error-free service.

“The dabbawalas have defined the grit and spirit of the city of Mumbai. An integral part of the city's workforce and community, they have been hit hard by the pandemic with loss of livelihood,” the bank's interim chief executive in India, Hitendra Dave, said.

The bank is working with the NGO United Way Mumbai to reach out and extend help to the dabbawalas, he said, hoping that this financial assistance will aid their resilience during these challenging times.

It can be noted that recently, Social, a chain of restaurants, had tied up with the network where dabbawalas will be taking the food parcels to patrons.

The HSBC statement said the dabbawalas service 2 lakh people daily and the pandemic brought all their operations to a sudden halt as people started working from home due to mobility restrictions.

“The Dabbawala service has never been shut in the past 130 years. But since March 2020 it has come to a total standstill. With no earnings over the past 14 months, dabbawalas are in financial crisis and it has been difficult for them to feed their families,” Ulhas Muke, the president of the Nutan Mumbai Tiffin Box Suppliers Charity Trust, said.

He said many of the dabbawalas have returned to their villages, while some are making do with selling vegetables and working as drivers.

He said the mobile tabs to be given by HSBC will help children to study individually as most of them are studying in groups on a shared smartphone for the past year, while the new bicycles are helpful because repair cost for the earlier bicycles is very high and unaffordable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021