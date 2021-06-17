Left Menu

Lordstown Motors says it has no binding purchase orders from customers

Lordstown Motors, which recently raised concerns about its ability to remain in business, said on Thursday it did not have any binding purchase orders or commitments from customers. The U-turn comes after President Rich Schmidt on Tuesday said at an Automotive Press Association event in Detroit the company had firm and binding orders for the first two years of production of its electric pickup truck.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 18:22 IST
Lordstown Motors says it has no binding purchase orders from customers
  • Country:
  • United States

Lordstown Motors, which recently raised concerns about its ability to remain in business, said on Thursday it did not have any binding purchase orders or commitments from customers.

The U-turn comes after President Rich Schmidt on Tuesday said at an Automotive Press Association event in Detroit the company had firm and binding orders for the first two years of production of its electric pickup truck. "Although these vehicle purchase agreements provide us with a significant indicator of demand for the Endurance, these agreements do not represent binding purchase orders or other firm purchase commitments," the company said in a filing with the U.S. securities regulator.

Shares of the company were down 5.3% in premarket trading. On Monday, just days after the company said it may not have enough money to stay in business over the next year, Chief Executive Steve Burns and Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez resigned.

The resignations followed the company's reports of conclusions from an internal investigation into claims made by short-seller Hindenburg. Hindenburg, which took a short position on Lordstown shares in March, alleged that the company had misled consumers and investors. Although, Lordstown declined Hindenburg's accusations of overstating the viability of its technology and misleading investors about production plans, it has acknowledged that it overstated the quality of pre-orders for its electric truck.

In a filing on Thursday, the company said it pushed its annual meeting of stockholders until Aug. 19 from June 17. (https://bit.ly/3xueWuA)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021