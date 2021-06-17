IIM Nagpur, CIRT ink MoU for industry-oriented knowledge in transport mgmt

The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIMN) on Thursday signed an agreement with the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) to build competencies and generate industry-oriented knowledge in transport management.

“This collaboration will open new doors for development of the automobile hub of the country, particularly in the transport sector. The coming together of these two institutions in a digitally disruptive world will play a significant role in shaping the talent by adding new-generation skills and consequently act as a catalyst for the growth of the region, as well as of Maharashtra,” IIM Nagpur director Bhimaraya Metri said in a statement.

CIRT is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Shipping and Transport and the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) provides for research collaboration, executive training, and other educational programmes for corporate and government professionals, as well as consultancy engagements between the two institutions.

“This MoU paves way for research and consultancy engagements, which will not only help realise the vision and mission of both the institutes, but also enrich the techno-managerial ecosystem of this region and the state.

''This MoU unlocks the potential for collaborative growth in technical and managerial capabilities between Pune an established automobile hub and Nagpur, the logistics hub and centre of the country,” IIMN member board of governors and advisor National Highways Authority of India Vaibhav Dange added.

