CDC eases warning level for cruise ships
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eased its warnings for cruise ships from level 4 to 3 and recommended that people who were not fully vaccinated avoid cruise trips.
Cruise operators are ready to set sail by the end of June from U.S. ports.
