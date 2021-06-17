US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Fed's taper talks drag down tech shares
Weakness in tech shares pulled Wall Street lower at the open on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled it could start tapering its stimulus earlier than expected, piling pressure on a sector that is seen as vulnerable to higher interest rates.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.3 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 34014.38. The S&P 500 fell 3.3 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 4220.37, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.6 points, or 0.29%, to 13999.126 at the opening bell.
