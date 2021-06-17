Left Menu

Krishna Institute IPO subscribed 56 pc on day 2

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 19:30 IST
Krishna Institute IPO subscribed 56 pc on day 2
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI)The initial public offer of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited was subscribed 56 per cent on the second day of subscription on Thursday.

The IPO received bids for 80,52,048 shares against 1,44,13,073 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 32 per cent, non-institutional investors 9 per cent and retail individual investors (RIIs) 1.95 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2,35,60,538 equity shares.

The price range for the offer is Rs 815-825 per share.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd on Tuesday raised over Rs 955 crore from anchor investors.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 2,144 crore.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in terms of the number of patients treated and treatments offered.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India) and IIFL Securities are the managers of the offer.

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021