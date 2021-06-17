Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: DEL48 BIZ-SWISSBANKS-INDIA Indians' funds in Swiss banks rise to over Rs 20k cr on surge in securities, institutional holdings; customer deposits down for 2nd yr New Delhi/Zurich: Funds parked by Indian individuals and firms in Swiss banks, including through India-based branches and other financial institutions, jumped to 2.55 billion Swiss francs (over Rs 20,700 crore) in 2020 on a sharp surge in holdings via securities and similar instruments, though customer deposits fell, annual data from Switzerland's central bank showed on Thursday.

DEL42 BIZ-EDIBLE OIL-CUSTOMS DUTY Govt slashes tariff value for edible oil import, may lead to lower domestic prices New Delhi: The government has reduced the tariff value for import of edible oil, including palm oil, by up to USD 112 per tonne, a move which experts said can lead to lower domestic prices.

DEL40 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee falls for 8th day, slumps 76 paise to 74.08 vs USD Mumbai: Declining for the eighth consecutive session, the Indian rupee tumbled 76 paise to close below the 74-mark against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking a strong greenback overseas after the US Federal Reserve surprised the market by signalling rate hikes sooner than expected.

DEL36 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex extends losses as Fed's taper talk trips world markets Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks retreated for the second straight session on Thursday, mirroring weakness in global markets after the US Federal Reserve surprised investors by signalling faster-than-expected rate hikes.

DEL24 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold plunges Rs 861; silver tanks Rs 1,709 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Thursday plunged Rs 861 to Rs 46,863 per 10 grams reflecting muted global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

DEL19 BIZ-VEHICLES-POLLUTION CERTIFICATE Govt makes PUC certificate for all vehicles uniform across country New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification to make the PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificate for all vehicles uniform across the country and also to link the PUC database with the National Register.

DEL15 BIZ-ROAD-DOCUMENTS Govt extends validity of motor vehicle documents till Sept 30 New Delhi: The government on Thursday extended the validity of motor vehicle documents like driving licence (DL), registration certificate (RC) and permits till September 30, 2021, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

DCM36 BIZ-HDFC BANK-OUTAGES HDFC Bank says working with RBI for restarting banned services Mumbai: HDFC Bank on Thursday said network outages that led to a regulatory ban on new credit card sales were not due to transaction volumes, and affirmed that it continues to stay in touch with the RBI for restarting the services but giving a timeline for it will be difficult.

DCM38 BIZ-CII-LD ECONOMY CII pitches for Rs 3 lakh cr fiscal stimulus to push economic growth New Delhi:The Indian economy requires a Rs 3 lakh crore fiscal stimulus, including cash transfer to households through Jan Dhan accounts to spur economic growth amid the pandemic, industry chamber CII said on Thursday and pitched for appointment of a 'Vaccine Czar' for speedy vaccination coverage.

