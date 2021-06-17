Left Menu

Max Ventures sells Max Financial Services shares worth Rs 783 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 19:46 IST
Max Ventures sells Max Financial Services shares worth Rs 783 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Max Ventures Investment Holdings, promoter of Max Financial Services, on Thursday divested the company's shares worth Rs 783 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the NSE, Max Ventures offloaded a total of 78,28,217 shares of Max Financial Services.

The shares were divested at an average price of Rs 1,000.08, valuing the transaction at Rs 782.88 crore, the data showed.

Meanwhile, Government of Singapore picked up 60,13,487 shares of the company at Rs 1,000 apiece.

As of March 2021, Max Ventures held 16.87 per cent stake in Max Financial Services, as per shareholding data with BSE.

Earlier in March, the promoter entity had divested 9.34 lakh scrips of Max Financial Services at an average price of Rs 910.

On Thursday, shares of Max Financial Services settled 1.48 per cent lower at Rs 1,007 on the NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021