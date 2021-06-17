Cognizant Foundation sets up 100-bed COVID care facility in Pune

Cognizant Foundation, the CSR arm of the IT services major, on Thursday said it has set up a 100-bed COVID care facility in Pune.

Located at Mahalunge, Pune, the COVID care facility - which has been operationalised by Ekam Foundation - has 100 oxygen beds, patient monitors, and defibrillators to help provide care to underserved communities.

Advertisement

The Foundation has provided Rs 92 lakh in relief funding, a statement said.

The project is part of 'Operation C3' - Cognizant's COVID-19 rapid response programme to combat the pandemic. The company has mobilised 1,000 oxygenated beds, ventilators, and vaccinations to date through Rs 60 crore in COVID relief funding across the country.

''Mitigating the deadly impact of COVID-19 through robust medical infrastructure and access to critical care services is the state's top priority. Cognizant has also played a crucial role by providing relief measures like 1.5 lakh PPE kits, pulse oximeters, and blood pressure monitors to 22 government hospitals and three police departments across the state,'' Maharashtra Minister of State, Information Technology, Home, Transport and Parliamentary Affairs Satej Patil said.

The Mahalunge COVID care facility caters to patients from Mahalunge and Chandoli as well as from 10 Primary Health Centres and other government hospitals in Khed Taluka.

''The Maharashtra government has been our support partner since the beginning of the pandemic...As a company with a strong social purpose, we are proud to support COVID care beds in addition to the several community care programme that our Foundation and Cognizant outreach volunteers are running on the ground,'' Cognizant India Chairman and Managing Director and Cognizant Foundation Chairman Rajesh Nambiar said.

Cognizant India, with its more than 2.1 lakh professionals across 12 cities in India, has over 28,000 employees in the state with about 4,500 in Mumbai and over 23,000 in Pune.

As India reeled under the impact of the deadly second wave of coronavirus infections, several organisations across the spectrum came forward to support the relief efforts. Efforts to ramp up vaccination are also underway. India has so far administered over 26.5 crore jabs to eligible beneficiaries.

Digital technology services company To The New said it is conducting a vaccination drive for its over 1,500 employees in Noida. Edtech platform Jaro Education said it was undertaking a vaccination drive for its over 600 employees and their eligible dependents, starting with Mumbai. The drive - which is being organised in collaboration with leading hospitals - will be expanded to Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Noida, and Gurugram over June and July.

Logistics firm Blowhorn said it developed a real-time tracking platform to aid the timely delivery of life-saving medical equipment like oxygen concentrators to hospitals and patients in the capital. The platform has already completed 2,712 inventory transactions since its inception in less than 30 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) said it has deployed 53 COVID-19 vaccination centres across Assam, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Chandigarh in collaboration with respective state governments and NGO partners. Additionally, HPE also announced that its 50 COVID-19 Test Labs and Outpatient Department (OPD) Centres have collectively facilitated over 5 lakh patient visits across 14 states in India.

Handset maker Oppo said it has started a vaccination drive for its employees based out of the Hyderabad R&D centre. The company has also dispatched COVID care kits to retail chain store owners. Savings app, Magicpin said it has extended health insurance coverage to not just its staff members, but to their merchant partners as well. The free healthcare membership includes health insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh and accidental insurance up to Rs 3 lakh.

''Small retailers are an integral part of the magicpin community and the overall economy. We are seeing first-hand the impact of COVID on our retailer partners. This health insurance coverage is a small step by us to help the community in a time of need,'' Brij Bhushan, co-founder, and COO of Magicpin said.

VFX and animation studio DNEG said it is organising a pan-India vaccination drive, starting from Mumbai. The company has already received over 4,000 registrations and has vaccinated over 2,000 employees till date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)