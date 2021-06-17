Left Menu

Hindustan Media Ventures' net profit down 20 pc to Rs 22 cr in Mar quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 21:25 IST
Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL) on Thursday reported a 20.1 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 22.07 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 27.62 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, HMVL said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations during January-March 2021 fell 8.41 per cent to Rs 161.75 crore as compared with Rs 176.61 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Total expenses stood at Rs 145.24 crore, down 16 per cent as against Rs 172.86 crore a year ago.

For the full financial year 2020-21, HMVL's consolidated net profit was down 38.6 per cent to Rs 73.06 crore. It had a net profit of Rs 118.97 crore in the previous year.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 545.43 crore during 2020-21, down 31.5 per cent as compared with Rs 795.78 crore in 2019-20.

HMVL publishes 'Hindustan', a Hindi daily newspaper.

Shares of Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 94.70 apiece, down 3.47 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

