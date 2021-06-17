Blast rocks railway station in north Bihar; none injured

A blast took place inside the railway station premises here on Thursday triggering panic among commuters, bystanders and staff, though no one was injured, a senior official said.

The incident took place at around 4 pm when a bundle of clothes exploded while being carried from the parcel van of a train to the assigned place of storage, Superintendent of Police, Railway, Ashok Kumar Singh said.

He said the parcel had arrived by a train originating at Secunderabad and the cloth bundle caught fire following the blast. After dousing the flames, the charred bundle was inspected and a bottle containing some liquid was found stashed inside.

''We have informed the forensic team which will examine the liquid which could give us further clues about the blast.

The sender of the parcel, named Mohd Sufiyan, is also being traced,'' the SP said.

