COVID-19: Odisha Mining Corporation donates Rs 500 cr to CMRF

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-06-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 22:14 IST
The state-run Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) on Thursday donated Rs 500 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to support the Odisha government in its fight against COVID-19, a statement said.

OMC chairperson Surendra Kumar handed over the cheque to Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra at state secretariat Lok Seva Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through video conference, it said.

The PSU contributed Rs 1,982 crore to the CMRF in the 2020-21 financial year, the statement said.

It is funding 10 dedicated COVID hospitals in eight districts in the state, it said.

Appreciating the OMC for the contribution, the Chief Minister's Office, in a statement, said, ''It will strengthen Odisha's COVID management and also be used for various welfare and livelihood support programmes during the pandemic.'' PTI HMB AAM ACD ACD

