Left Menu

Business briefs 2

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 22:19 IST
Business briefs 2
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign lender Standard Chartered on Thursday announced the launch of a digital solution aimed at supporting clients in their software export processes that run through the bank's digital platform Straight2Bank.

The solution christened SOFTEX aims to help software exporters meet regulatory requirements, improve accuracy and efficiency and reduce manual intervention, as per an official statement.

* * * SPJIMR recognised as a 'pioneering school' with the highest rating for social impact * Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S P Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) in Mumbai was on Thursday recognised as a ''pioneering school'' with the highest rating for its social impact and sustainability achievements at the United Nations PRME Global Forum.

The city-based SPJIMR is one among three institutes in India to have bagged the highest rating, as per an official statement.

* * * Angels Network announces tie-up with Amazon Web Services * Start-up investment platform Mumbai Angels Network on Thursday announced a tie-up with Amazon Web Services to enhance the value proposition for its portfolio companies.

The partnership will enable the portfolio companies to scale up and expand their market presence, as per an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021