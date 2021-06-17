Left Menu

CCI clears proposed deal to acquire stake in Magma HDI General Insurance by 2 entities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 22:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday said it has approved the proposed acquisition of a stake in Magma HDI General Insurance Company by two entities.

Under the transaction, India Advantage Fund S4 I & Dynamic India Fund S4 US I, and NHPEA Trisul Holding B.V. would acquire a stake in the general insurance company.

In a tweet, the fair trade regulator said it has approved the deal.

The combination contemplates an acquisition of an effective combined interest of less than 25 per cent, on a fully diluted basis, of the share capital of Magma HDI by IAF S4 I and DIF, acting through SPV-I. Besides, NTH would buy an effective combined interest of less than 10 per cent, on a fully diluted basis, of the company's share capital, as per a notice filed with CCI.

Deals beyond a certain threshold need approval from CCI, which keeps a tab on anti-competitive practices across sectors in the market place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

