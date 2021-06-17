COVID-19: Oxygen tanker drivers felicitated in Aurangabad

Left Menu

Ten oxygen tanker drivers from the Marathwada region of Maharashtra were felicitated here on Thursday by senior government officials who lauded their efforts in tackling the second wave of COVID-19.Divisional Commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, District Collector Sunil Chavan, Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey and FDA Joint Director Sanjay Kale attended the felicitation function in Aurangabad.By their hard work during the second wave of the pandemic, drivers of oxygen tankers created a good image of Marathwada, Kendrekar said.Kendrekar said, The administration handled the situation well in terms of oxygen supply.

Ten oxygen tanker drivers from the Marathwada region of Maharashtra were felicitated here on Thursday by senior government officials who lauded their efforts in tackling the second wave of COVID-19.

Divisional Commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, District Collector Sunil Chavan, Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey and FDA Joint Director Sanjay Kale attended the felicitation function in Aurangabad.

By their hard work during the second wave of the pandemic, drivers of oxygen tankers created a good image of Marathwada, Kendrekar said.

Kendrekar said, ''The administration handled the situation well in terms of oxygen supply. Oxygen tanker drivers have played a crucial role in maintaining the supply. This has led to a positive image of the region.'' Chavan said, ''The work done by these drivers was commendable and because of them the administration could curb the infection.'' Raju Jogdand, one of the ten drivers who were felicitated, thanked the administration for recognising their work.

''We are happy that the administration took note of our work. We worked very hard during the pandemic,'' Jogdand said. PTI AW RSY RSY

