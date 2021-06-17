Left Menu

Maximl bags Rs 7.33 cr two-year deal from Indian Oil Corporation

IT firm Maximl on Thursday said it has bagged a two-year deal worth Rs 7.33 crore from Indian Oil Corporation to digitalise last-mile operations across all its nine refineries for turnaround maintenance. The company plans to execute almost 70 per cent of all turnaround digitalisation in the Indian refining sector in this financial year, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 22:47 IST
IT firm Maximl on Thursday said it has bagged a two-year deal worth Rs 7.33 crore from Indian Oil Corporation to digitalise last-mile operations across all its nine refineries for turnaround maintenance. The platform has previously configured the needs of IOCL across two deployments at Panipat and Haldia refineries. ''In the next few years, the saturating productivity, quality and safety metrics can be pushed significantly by digitalising the last mile and integrating the on-field workforce with technology. Turnarounds are very complex and always tends to go over schedule,'' Maximl chief operating officer Manish Arora said in a statement. The connected worker platform for turnarounds by Maximl has pioneered digital turnarounds in India and has digitised over 50 turnarounds in the Indian refining sector. Maximl said the platform helps refineries unlock the potential for productivity improvements of the large frontline workforce by more than 5 per cent and reduce risk of safety incidents and delays that can lead to cost-saving in a turnaround by averting delays arising out of rework, improved decision making based on real-time data and quicker sign-offs during startups. ''The company plans to execute almost 70 per cent of all turnaround digitalisation in the Indian refining sector in this financial year,'' the statement said.

