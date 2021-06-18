Left Menu

Germany to allow entry to vaccinated travellers from outside EU from June 25

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-06-2021 01:32 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 01:32 IST
Germany to allow entry to vaccinated travellers from outside EU from June 25
  • Country:
  • Germany

Travellers from non-European Union countries who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to enter Germany from June 25 unless the country is designated a virus variant area, the interior ministry said on Thursday.

"Visiting trips and tourism thus become possible again for vaccinated people," said the ministry, adding that individuals must have received the final required dose of their vaccine 14 days prior to travel.

Entry from virus-variant areas continues to be excluded, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
3
This deep-sea creature is long-armed, bristling with teeth, and the sole survivor of 180 million years of evolution

This deep-sea creature is long-armed, bristling with teeth, and the sole sur...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021