PMS Bazaar's Alternative Investment Platform - MyAlternates offers My Advisory Portfolios (MAP) as smallcases

This industry-first offering democratizes investments as mass affluent users can invest in portfolios built by SEBI-registered portfolio managers who were so far serving only high net worth clients CHENNAI, India, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Myalternates, India's No. 1 Platform for Alternate Investments and powered by PMS Bazaar, has announced a strategic partnership with smallcase Technologies Pvt. Ltd. today, to offer curated baskets of stocks offered as smallcases to mass affluent users.

To begin with, My Alternates will offer fee-based My Advisory Portfolios (MAP) as special smallcases curated by SEBI-registered portfolio managers such as Piper Serica, Green Portfolio, and Credent Asset Management and will continue to add more managers in the platform.

The portfolios are based on various strategies like quantitative, growth, quality, dividend, value among others.

This industry-first offering will enable users with limited amounts of capital, to discover from and invest in professionally managed equity portfolios run by famed PMS managers.

Each MAP comes with factsheets, past performance charts, methodologies implemented, CAGR, and even see stocks within each of the portfolios on the platform.

''With My Advisory Portfolios (MAP) initiative, we have redefined the investment paradigm and opened up the space for a large section of mass affluent users to enjoy the superior investing experience that SEBI-registered PMSes offer. Over time, we expect a substantial majority of MAP users to enter the big-ticket wealth arena with Myalternates playing an active role,'' said Hameed Rahman, Founder-Director at MyAlternates Financial Services Pvt Ltd.

Speaking on the tie-up, Vasanth Kamath, Founder & CEO, smallcase Technologies Pvt. Ltd. said, ''This tie-up will further expand the advisory ecosystem in India. ''We are excited to power this capability that will help PMS Bazaar strengthen their offerings with innovative investment products, and with their wide reach, enable more participation in the growing advisory space,'' Kamath said.

Users of Myalternates can invest in MAP with some of India's leading brokers such as 5paisa, Angel Broking, Axis, HDFC, Kotak, Motilal Oswal, and Zerodha among others.

About MyAlternates: MyAlternates is India's No. 1 platform for Alternate investments powered by PMSBazaar. MyAlternates exclusively focusses on alternative investments that over the long-term drive better risk-adjusted returns for investors. At present, it offers more than 200 products across PMS, AIF, My Advisory Portfolios on an aggregate basis. The platform gives a 21st century digital twist to traditional wealth advisory, investment advisory and equity market specializations.

About smallcase: smallcase Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a Bangalore-based financial technology company developing an ecosystem around simple and differentiated investment products for individual investors. The company works with 200+ businesses in the capital markets space across brokerages, advisors, research firms, and digital wealth platforms.

