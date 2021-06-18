Rubix Data Sciences Risk Management Platform Recognized at IMC Digital Technology Awards

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Rubix Data Sciences, a leading technology and analytics based B2B Risk Management and Monitoring Platform, has been awarded the Certificate of Recognition at the IMC Digital Technology Awards in the category: Most Promising Start-Up IT Company in Enabling Digital Transformation.

The Certificate of Recognition was presented in a virtual ceremony by Mr. Rishad Premji, Chairman of Wipro Ltd, on June 17, 2021.

Advertisement

Following a rigorous vetting process by eminent jury members from the technology, corporate, banking, and venture capital sectors, Rubix was awarded the Certificate of Recognition for leveraging the power of data, analytics, and technology to solve the B2B risk management problem.

Established in 1907, The IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry has a 114-year-old legacy of identifying opportunities, addressing critical issues, and driving Indian businesses with a focus on sustainable growth. The IMC Digital Technology Awards recognise and reward accomplishments in IT innovation and digital transformation by organisations across a varied spectrum.

Kaushal Sampat, Founder of Rubix Data Sciences, said, “Being awarded the Certificate of Recognition at the IMC Digital Technology Awards in the category Most Promising Start-Up IT Company in Enabling Digital Transformation is a matter of tremendous pride. On behalf of our team, I thank the jury for recognizing us and bestowing Rubix Data Sciences with global credibility. This recognition strengthens our resolve to further develop the Rubix ARMS platform for helping banks, credit insurers, corporates, fintech, and SMEs assess and monitor the credit, supplier, and compliance risks of their counter-parties in India and overseas.” Rubix was launched in 2018 by highly experienced risk professionals. The Rubix ARMS Platform and its suite of risk scores, reports, products, and services are based on an extensive database of structured and unstructured data aggregated from over 120 sources, customised predictive analytics, and proprietary technology.

About Rubix Data Sciences Rubix Data Sciences Pvt. Ltd. helps you to take prudent credit risks, build a robust supply chain and monitor compliance for your business partners in India and around the world. Set up by highly experienced Risk Professionals who have worked extensively in the credit, legal and supply chain information domains, Rubix has been recognized as part of the ‘Start-up India’ scheme by the Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion (DIPP), Government of India, in 2018. The Rubix platform and its suite of reports, products, and services are based on its extensive database of structured and unstructured data aggregated from over 120+ sources, customized predictive analytics, and proprietary technology. Through its solutions, Rubix provides deep insights to Credit, Risk, Supply Chain, and Compliance professionals, facilitating quicker and more effective decision-making.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)