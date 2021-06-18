Hyper Convenience in laundry with Surf Excel 3 in 1 Smart Shots

● Advanced stain removal, long-lasting fragrance and fabric care all rolled into one fuss-free Smart Shot Mumbai, June 18: In a bid to make the chore of doing laundry more efficient, India’s best selling detergent brand Surf Excel by Hindustan Unilever launched the Surf Excel 3 in 1 Smart Shots, a single use soluble liquid detergent capsule with a unique three chamber design, specially designed for fully automatic front and top load washing machines. The product contains smart technology for advanced stain removal, long-lasting fragrance and care for fabrics, held together in the three chambers. With Surf Excel 3 in 1 Smart Shots, one can simplify the laundry process by just putting one Smart Shot into the empty drum of the washing machine before adding the laundry. Its highly concentrated formula will deliver superior cleanliness of the clothes and hyper convenience for the user. Also, the capsule is completely soluble in water, leaving no residue on the clothes or in the machine. Surf Excel Smart Shots is a revolutionary design in laundry management, easy to handle and store. The pre-packed detergent is a great way to prevent spills, wastage and overdosing. There is also no opportunity for the liquids to come into contact with the skin, if used as recommended. Speaking on the launch of Surf Excel 3 in 1 Smart Shots, Prabha Narasimhan, Executive Director and VP, Home Care, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. said, “Surf Excel 3 in 1 Smart Shots is a breakthrough in design required to match the evolving needs of hyper convenience for the consumers. With the Surf Excel 3 in 1 Smart Shots, we are delighted to give consumers a quick and upgraded laundry experience. We know that the Indian consumer is discerning and looking for ways to decrease the load of household chores with innovative and efficient products, and we have always strived to provide such solutions.” About Surf Excel: Launched in 1959 in India, Surf Excel is a leader in the Indian detergent market. The brand has constantly innovated ahead of the market and has launched different product formats to cater to changing needs of Indian consumers. Surf Excel offers outstanding cleanliness on a wide range of stains and multiple products suited for bucket wash and machine wash environment. Surf Excel is engineered with modern and path-breaking technology that offers consumers benefits such as tough stain removal, easy dissolution, superior fragrance and much more. About Hindustan Unilever Limited: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is India's largest Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Company with a heritage of over 85 years in India. On any given day, nine out of ten Indian households use our products to feel good, look good and get more out of life, giving us a unique opportunity to build a brighter future. For more information visit www.hul.co.in.

PWR PWR

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)