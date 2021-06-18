China stocks set for 3rd weekly drop on Sino-West tensions, valuations worries
China stocks were weighed down by consumer and energy firms on Friday and set for their third straight weekly drop on worries over lofty valuations and Sino-West tensions. ** The CSI300 index fell 0.6% to 5,069.32 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.5% to 3,508.29.
** The CSI300 index fell 0.6% to 5,069.32 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.5% to 3,508.29. Both were down for a fourth session in five. ** Leading the decline on Friday, the CSI300 consumer staples index shed 2.6%, weighed down by liquor makers as investors fretted over high valuations.
** The CSI300 energy index dropped 2.3% as oil prices fell. ** For the week, CSI300 slumped 3% and SSEC lost 2.3%, both set for their worst week since late February.
** Market participants were worried about an end to easy monetary policy as data pointed to a quick recovery in overseas economies, which could weigh on stocks with frothy valuations, said Hu Yunlong, a Beijing-based hedge fund manager. ** The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday began closing the door on its pandemic-driven monetary policy as officials projected an accelerated timetable for interest rate increases.
** Adding to the pressure for the week were tensions between Beijing and the West. ** China denounced on Monday a joint statement by the Group of Seven leaders that had scolded Beijing over a range of issues as a gross interference in the country's internal affairs.
** Bucking the broad weakness, tech stocks shined in the week on signs of more policy support from Beijing. ** The CSI all-share semiconductors and semiconductor equipment index rose 0.9% to a 10-month high, while Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index jumped 3.4% and was set for a sixth week of gains in a row.
** The Hang Seng index climbed 0.6% to 28,728.14, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.3% to 10,618.12.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
