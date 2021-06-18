Left Menu

Creditors can't sue AirAsia X for another 9 months, says Malaysia court

The Malaysian high court has granted AirAsia X Bhd a nine-month extension on a restraining order which prevents creditors from filing any legal proceedings against it, the airline said in a stock exchange filing.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 18-06-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 10:59 IST
Creditors can't sue AirAsia X for another 9 months, says Malaysia court
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

The Malaysian high court has granted AirAsia X Bhd a nine-month extension on a restraining order which prevents creditors from filing any legal proceedings against it, the airline said in a stock exchange filing. The filing on Thursday said the extension runs nine months from the day of the announcement.

The court had granted a restraining order in March for three months, as the budget airline undergoes a restructuring of its 64.15 billion ringgit ($15.5 billion) debt. Earlier this month, AirAsia X shareholders approved its debt restructuring, allowing it to pursue a scheme it viewed as key to survival which includes a rights issue and a share subscription for new investors to raise 500 million ringgit.

($1 = 4.1390 ringgit)

Also Read: Malaysian king holds unusual meetings with political leaders

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021