Left Menu

Capex pace, receivables to drive ratings of Indian renewable holdcos: Fitch

Capex intensity and the pace of receivables collection from distribution companies will dictate ratings trajectory for Greenko Energy Holdings and ReNew Power, Fitch Ratings has said in a new report.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 11:01 IST
Capex pace, receivables to drive ratings of Indian renewable holdcos: Fitch
ReNew and Greenko account for 11 pc of India's total renewable installed capacity.. Image Credit: ANI

Capex intensity and the pace of receivables collection from distribution companies will dictate ratings trajectory for Greenko Energy Holdings and ReNew Power, Fitch Ratings has said in a new report. "We expect the operating portfolios of ReNew and Greenko to diverge in terms of scale, offtake and resource mix over the next two years as their approach to growth varies," it said.

ReNew and Greenko are leading renewable groups, each with more than 5 gigawatt operating capacities and together they account for around 11 per cent of India's total renewable installed capacity. Both groups have developed sound operational expertise over the years with experience in operating multi-GWs of projects across multiple states.

Fitch expects both companies' net leverage (measured as net debt/EBITDA) to decline from the high single-digit levels seen in the early growth phase from 2015 to 2019. However, the pace of deleveraging will vary and depend on the capex intensity and EBITDA generation from new capacity.

The positive outlook on ReNew's BB-minus rating reflects its deleveraging potential following the announcement that it will receive 610 million dollars from a primary equity sale as part of its public listing plans. Greenko's BB ratings are underpinned by a consolidated portfolio of 5.1 GW of renewable power assets and supported by Greenko's proven access to funding and liquidity support due to strong shareholders, said Fitch. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021