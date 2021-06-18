Cyient sets sustainability goals, resilient business practices

Engineering and technology solutions company Cyient on Friday pledged to become a carbon and water neutral business by 2025. It announced a framework with its first sustainability report to build on 30 years of commitment toward sustainable and resilient business practices.

By adopting the framework, Cyient will ensure that environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects are strengthened across the value chain with strong leadership commitment, collaborative partnership and an empowered ecosystem enabling long-term sustainable value generation. With a 360-degree approach, the framework has 13 focus areas distributed across three pillars -- responsible, equitable and accountable -- in alignment with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"We believe our new framework will empower us to become the most sustainable engineering and manufacturing organisation," said Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. "With our goals, we envisage adopting a path where we create shared and sustainable long-term value for all our stakeholders."

Within this period, the company also aims to achieve gender balance at the workplace, offer continuous employee training and development, and undertake numerous community development programmes such as education for the girl child, skill development for the youth and IT literacy. It will further become more accountable by establishing the highest levels of governance, ensuring safe and secure data, and accelerating digital industrial transformation with industry 4.0.

Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defence, medical technology and healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial products, and energy and utilities. It leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, domain knowledge and technical expertise to solve complex business problems. (ANI)

