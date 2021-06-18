Left Menu

Tokyo to ease curbs on drinking in bars after emergency lifted -media

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-06-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 12:09 IST
Tokyo to ease curbs on drinking in bars after emergency lifted -media
  • Country:
  • Japan

Authorities in Tokyo are set to relax curbs on serving alcohol after the lifting of a state of emergency in the Japanese capital, the Asahi Shimbun daily said on Friday, citing local government sources.

Tokyo will allow "solitary drinkers" to order alcohol between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., but retain an 8 p.m. deadline for bars and restaurants to shut, while limiting to 90 minutes the time each customer spends on the premises, the paper added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021