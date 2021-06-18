Tokyo to ease curbs on drinking in bars after emergency lifted -media

Authorities in Tokyo are set to relax curbs on serving alcohol after the lifting of a state of emergency in the Japanese capital, the Asahi Shimbun daily said on Friday, citing local government sources.

Tokyo will allow "solitary drinkers" to order alcohol between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., but retain an 8 p.m. deadline for bars and restaurants to shut, while limiting to 90 minutes the time each customer spends on the premises, the paper added.

