Sanjay Leekha elected new chairman of Council for Leather Exports

The Council for Leather Exports (CLE) on Friday said it has elected Sanjay Leekha as chairman and Rajendra Kumar Jalan as vice-chairman, the CLE said in a statement.

Leekha is the founder and chairman of the Alpine Group. The council is a trade promotion organisation of the leather and leather products industry. It works under the aegis of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Over 10 lakh people are employed in the leather industry. India's share in global leather exports and imports is about 3 per cent.

The exports dipped 26 per cent to USD 2.44 billion in 2020-21. However, the sector has started recording positive growth.

