Director Nitesh Tiwari's Machaan looking to create a positive aura in the society

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI/PNN): After a long time, came across a film which is really very different from the patterns which Bollywood is following now-a-days. The film Machaan is a true replica of Indian village culture, where people help each other and happily live together. The movie also focuses on different social issues and promotes many government movements, like Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, Beti bachao Beti padhao, Parivar Niyojan Abhiyan etc. and above all the importance of education and awareness in the society.

Apart from this, the film also contains several situational comedies which will make audiences laugh at every stages of the film. Though, climax of the film is very emotional, and audience might not be able to control their tears. From a known music director of the industry, debuting with a film like Machaan as director, shows the talent of Nitesh Tiwari. Since, music has always been the strong part of him, songs of the film touch the heart and it'll live longer among the audiences.

A step by Catfish Media, Prince Madhup, the producer is really appreciated for producing such a qualitative film in the era of shining Bollywood. I believe it's a quite good movie made in a short budget and must be appreciated by government as well. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

