Rajasthan: 7 killed, 7 injured in two road accidents

Seven people were killed and as many others injured in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan on Friday, police said.

A jeep and a truck collided head-on near Jamsar area in Bikaner which left four people dead while six others were injured, they said. The deceased were identified as Saroj (30), Prabhu (35), Satpal (40) and Moolaram (37), SHO Jamsar police station Gaurav Khidiya said. He said that the victims were on their way to Nokha town from Hanumangarh when the incident took place. The injured including two children are admitted to PBM government hospital in Bikaner, he added.

In Jaipur, three men were killed and one injured when their car rammed into a truck on Ajmer highway in the early hours, police said.

The car was at a high speed and rammed into the truck outside Delhi Public school in Bhankrota area. The deceased were identified as Pankaj Nihalwani, Babu Khan and Sumit, police said.

