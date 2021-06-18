CoinDCX Go to be the Co-Presenting Sponsor of the Upcoming World Test Championship Final on Disney+ Hotstar

CoinDCX Go, India's Simplest Bitcoin App, will be the Co-Presenting Sponsor for Live-streaming of the upcoming inaugural World Test Championship Final on Disney+ Hotstar. The match between India and New Zealand will commence at Southampton on 18th June 2021. CoinDCX Go, the Investment Product from CoinDCX, with its over 2 Million User Base, wants to tap into the growing interest in Crypto Investing in India.

The final will be a landmark game of cricket as the first-ever summit clash in the newly constituted World Test Championship and as a result expected to generate a lot of buzz and excitement amongst cricket fans across the country. 50% of India's cricket viewing audience is under the age of 30 as per an estimate from BARC and many of them are likely to tune into the tournament to watch India in the final. This partnership with Disney+ Hotstar provides CoinDCX a great opportunity to generate extensive visibility and boost brand recall amongst those young cricket viewers for its investment app CoinDCX Go.

CoinDCX has been a pioneering player in the crypto space in India with a vision to make crypto accessible to Indians. The WTC Final Partnership should further help CoinDCX in creating awareness and educating retail investors about Cryptocurrency as an asset class. CoinDCX Go intends to be the safest & simplest crypto investing app in India and targeting cricket fans across the country will help them position their brand strategy to grow further.

"At CoinDCX, part of its #TryCrypto mission aims to bring crypto assets to the masses. CoinDCX Go, our flagship product has been built for large-scale adoption, and partnering with such a massive event is a major step in this direction. The WTC Final has been seeing immense interest and the majority of Indians would be glued in. This helps us showcase the simplicity and safety message of CoinDCX Go to the audience," Ramalingam Subramanian, Head of Marketing & Communications.

About CoinDCX CoinDCX is India's largest and safest cryptocurrency exchange and top liquidity aggregator in the world. The exchange has instant deposit and withdrawal facilities. CoinDCX is building a crypto ecosystem for all Indians which is simple, safe, and compliant. The versatile wallet structure provides the best fee structure in the industry. Established in 2018, the exchange is today deemed by many market participants as India's most trustworthy cryptocurrency exchange.

CoinDCX was recently recognized as ''Great Place to Work''.

For more information, please visit coindcx.com.

